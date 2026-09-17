Scientists name a new cat species for the first time in over a century

The South American tiger cat is not one species but five distinct species, a new study finds.

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A spotted cat stands on a fallen log in an enclosure.
The type specimen of newly identified tiger cat species Leopardus tilcayo, native to the Bolivian cloud forest.
(Image credit: Copyright © Paola Nogales-Ascarrunz; Lescroart et al./Current Biology)

For the first time in a century, scientists have identified a new cat species, thanks to genetic analysis — and it's resolved a long-standing debate about the cat family tree.

The newly identified species, Leopardus tilcayo, is a type of tiger cat ‪—‬ a small, spotted wild cat ‪—‬ that lives in the Yungas cloud forest region of Bolivia. The analysis also revealed a subspecies of another tiger cat species, named Leopardus tigrinus antisuyo, which lives in Peru.

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Olivia Ferrari
Olivia Ferrari
Live Science Contributor

Olivia Ferrari is a New York City-based freelance journalist with a background in research and science communication. Olivia has lived and worked in the U.K., Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia. Her writing focuses on wildlife, environmental justice, climate change, and social science.

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