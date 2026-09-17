'Predatory behavior': Elite mathematicians clash over OpenAI's 'solution' to million-dollar math problem

OpenAI's controversial claim to have cracked the Navier-Stokes existence-and-smoothness problem has sent shock waves through the mathematics community.

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Five men sit on stage in front of a screen displaying the Heidelberg Laureate Forum 2026.
The panellists of the Heidelberg Laureate Forum 2026's AI in Mathematics panel. From right to left: Jacob Tsimerman, Geordie Williamson, Peter Scholze, Michael Harris and moderator Tony Feng.
(Image credit: Bernhard Kreutzer for the Heidelberg Laureate Forum Foundation)

HEIDELBERG, Germany — Often considered the slowest, most methodical and most abstract of the sciences, mathematics usually advances so incrementally and esoterically that it rarely troubles the mainstream media.

It was therefore with some discomfort that a panel of elite mathematicians took to the stage Sept. 15 here at the Heidelberg Laureate Forum, a conference that unites young researchers with award-winning mathematicians and computer scientists. The focus of the panel: to confront the rapid rise of AI, whose threat to their quiet discipline has thrust them into the limelight.

Benjamin Skuse
Benjamin Skuse
Live Science contributor

Benjamin Skuse is a professional freelance writer of all things science and technology. Previously, he earned a PhD in applied mathematics from the University of Edinburgh and an MSc in science communication from the University of the West of England. His work has appeared in New Scientist, WIRED, IEEE Spectrum, Physics World, Sky & Telescope, Photonics Focus, and many more outlets.

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