Scientists identify rare genetic mutation that dramatically raises risk of lung cancer in nonsmokers

A genetic mutation that raises lung cancer risk was much more common among those born in Southeastern states than elsewhere in the U.S.

Clarissa Brincat&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
An illustration of a human torso showing the lungs in red with two yellow spheres in the left lung.
A new study used 23andMe data to pinpoint a rare gene mutation linked to a higher risk of lung cancer.
(Image credit: SEBASTIAN KAULITZKI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Scientists have identified an inherited genetic mutation that greatly increases the risk of lung cancer, even in people who have never smoked.

The mutation involves the EGFR gene, which helps control cells' growth, division and survival. People who had never smoked and who had the genetic mutation — called EGFR T790M — were 62 times more likely to develop lung cancer than nonsmokers without the mutation, according to the new study, published Thursday (Sept. 17) in the journal Science.

Clarissa Brincat
Clarissa Brincat
Live Science Contributor

Clarissa Brincat is a freelance writer specializing in health and medical research. After completing an MSc in chemistry, she realized she would rather write about science than do it. She learned how to edit scientific papers in a stint as a chemistry copyeditor, before moving on to a medical writer role at a healthcare company. Writing for doctors and experts has its rewards, but Clarissa wanted to communicate with a wider audience, which naturally led her to freelance health and science writing. Her work has also appeared in Medscape, HealthCentral and Medical News Today.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.