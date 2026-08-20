Mini 'arteries-on-a-chip' could help predict a person's risk of stroke

New models of the carotid artery can be personalized for different people, revealing subtle differences in stroke risk.

Victoria Atkinson&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 4 min read
A gif showing white dots going through green tunnels
This microscopy video of a 3D-printed blood vessel shows a blood clot forming (white).
(Image credit: Courtesy of Charles Zhao)

Researchers have pioneered a way to create miniaturized copies of a person's carotid artery that could help doctors predict and manage the patient's stroke risk, a new study suggests.

In the research, published in July in the journal Cell Biomaterials, scientists used these "arteries-on-a-chip" to monitor how real blood flows through a patient's carotid arteries, which carry blood to the brain, face and neck. This could enable doctors to identify not just how and what type of clots form in that specific patient, but also determine which medications would be most effective in dealing with the blockage.

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Victoria Atkinson
Victoria Atkinson
Live Science Contributor

Victoria Atkinson is a freelance science journalist, specializing in chemistry and its interface with the natural and human-made worlds. Currently based in York (UK), she formerly worked as a science content developer at the University of Oxford, and later as a member of the Chemistry World editorial team. Since becoming a freelancer, Victoria has expanded her focus to explore topics from across the sciences and has also worked with Chemistry Review, Neon Squid Publishing and the Open University, amongst others. She has a DPhil in organic chemistry from the University of Oxford.

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