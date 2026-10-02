Colorful wildflowers bloom across Chile's Atacama Desert in wake of 'super' El Niño

Chile's Atacama Desert is full of brilliant wildflower blooms thanks to this year's super El Niño.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A large patch of purple flowers is seen with mountains in the background
This year's El Niño has brought a larger-than-normal floral bloom to the Atacama Desert.
(Image credit: JAVIER TORRES via Getty Images)

This year's exceptionally strong El Niño has brought a rare gift to Chile's Atacama Desert: rain. In one of the driest places on Earth, that rare moisture has awakened millions of seeds and bulbs that can remain dormant underground for years, transforming the landscape into a spectacular carpet of color.

Known locally as "desierto florido," or "flowering desert," the phenomenon is one of nature's most remarkable transformations. Patches of purple, pink, white, red and yellow now spread across hillsides and plains that for much of the year appear almost completely lifeless.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.