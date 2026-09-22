US heading for unprecedented El Niño winter: Here's what to expect

A supercharged El Niño is associated with extreme winter weather.

Patrick Pester&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 5 min read
A photo of a blazing sunrise over Los Angeles.
Researchers expect above-normal temperatures across almost all land areas heading into winter, as well as other El Niño impacts.
(Image credit: trekandshoot via Getty Images)

The ongoing El Niño is breaching the "super" threshold as Earth crosses into unprecedented climate territory.

El Niño, officially underway as of June 11, is a climate pattern that's injecting extra heat into our already-warming world, threatening disruptive weather across the globe and a humanitarian crisis in some regions.

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Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

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