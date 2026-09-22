Scientists identify 'sweet spot' for early stage of life on Earth that preceded LUCA, the ancestor of all living things

New research has pinned down the onset of the "RNA World," a hypothetical time in Earth's very early history when RNA was the primary replicating substance.

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Close up photo of Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.
Shallow hydrothermal springs similar to the ones in Yellowstone may have hosted the building blocks of early life on Earth.
(Image credit: Manon Rousselle via Getty Images)

Scientists have identified a "sweet spot" in Earth's deep past when conditions were optimal for a proposed early stage of life to take hold — a phase known as the RNA World.

The sweet spot was 4.33 billion years ago, although Earth may have become suitable for the RNA World as early as 4.4 billion years ago, given that extreme bombardment by asteroids, comets and other rocky leftovers of planet formation had largely stopped by then, the researchers reported in a study published Tuesday (Sept. 22) in the journal Nature Communications.

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Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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