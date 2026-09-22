'We only expect to encounter that once every 130 years': A huge new crater on the moon could mean a giant leap for lunar science, veteran researcher says

Scientists using NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) have discovered McGetchin crater, a giant new impact structure measuring more than 700 feet wide. LRO investigator Julie Stopar explains what the discovery could mean for humanity's future on the moon.

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A black and white image of a crater on a gray surface
An overhead view of McGetchin crater, taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on Dec. 5, 2025. The massive new structure measures about two football fields wide.
(Image credit: NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter)

Since launching in 2009, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) — a robotic satellite about the size of a minivan — has taken more than 3 million photos of the lunar surface. This week, scientists studying a few hundred of those photos announced what they're calling a "once-in-a-century" discovery: the biggest, freshest impact crater ever seen in the solar system. ‪It's the result of a building-size meteorite that slammed into the moon just two years ago.

The new lunar pockmark, named McGetchin crater after the late geologist and lunar scientist Tom McGetchin, is about 728 feet (222 meters) wide, on average, and 141 feet (43 m) deep ‪—‬ imagine a hole as long as two American football fields and deep enough to fit a 14-story building inside.

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Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
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Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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