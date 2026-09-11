'Every time it gets excited — boom — it collapses': How dogs with narcolepsy helped scientists understand the disorder

Live Science spoke with Dr. Emmanuel Mignot, director of the Stanford Center for Narcolepsy and co-winner of a coveted Lasker Award.

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A man with gray hair wearing a black and white tuxedo holds a small black and white dog.
Dr. Emmanuel Mignot pictured in April 2025 with his dog Watson, who has narcolepsy. Mignot has studied dogs with the condition to better understand the roots of the disease.
(Image credit: Anadolu via Getty Images)

Many people are familiar with melatonin, a hormone that helps ready the body for sleep. But there's another, lesser-known chemical in the brain, called orexin, that tips the scale in the other direction: waking the body up.

In 1999, two scientists independently uncovered the function of orexin and published papers about it. Dr. Masashi Yanagisawa, a molecular biologist and physician now at the University of Tsukuba in Japan, came across orexin while studying the interaction of receptors and chemicals in the brain. Dr. Emmanuel Mignot, now the director of the Stanford Center for Narcolepsy, homed in on orexin while studying narcoleptic dogs. (His Chihuahua, named Watson, has narcolepsy, and he previously had another dog with the condition, named Bear.)

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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