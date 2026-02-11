Are you a night owl or an early bird?

Research suggests night owls may face different health risks than early birds do. Which category do you fit into, if either?

Night owls are known to habitually stay up late and ride a wave of energy that can carry them into the wee hours of the morning before they start to nod off. Morning people, on the other hand, tend to be most alert and energized upon waking up in the a.m., and they tucker out earlier than night owls do.

These two rhythms of wakefulness and sleepiness, known as "chronotypes," are thought to be at least partially determined by people's genetics. But research suggests that being a natural night owl may come with some downsides.

