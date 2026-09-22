Giant caves beneath sinkhole reveal origin of mystery trenches that score Australia's Nullarbor Plain

When giant systems of ancient caves far below the surface of Australia collapsed, it left distinctive clues at the surface.

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An aerial view of a large round sinkhole.
A sinkhole is seen in Australia's Nullarbor Plain.
(Image credit: Matej Lipar)

Mysterious trenches stretching for miles across the vast Nullarbor Plain in Australia are the surface scars of huge ancient caves collapsing deep underground, according to new research.

"They look like some kind of river channel, but they start and end so abruptly that it triggered us to investigate them," Matej Lipar, a researcher at the Anton Melik Geographical Institute in Slovenia and first author of the study, told Live Science.

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Chris Simms
Chris Simms
Live Science Contributor

Chris Simms is a freelance journalist who previously worked at New Scientist for more than 10 years, in roles including chief subeditor and assistant news editor. He was also a senior subeditor at Nature and has a degree in zoology from Queen Mary University of London. In recent years, he has written numerous articles for New Scientist and in 2018 was shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Association of British Science Writers awards. 

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