Spaceflight may harm the reproductive system of astronauts' kids and grandkids, early mouse study suggests

The offspring of mice that spend time on the International Space Station are more vulnerable to external stressors, a new study finds. More work is needed to understand potential health impacts on human astronauts' families.

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A rocket launches from a launch pad.
The mice were tested after spending 42 days on the International Space Station, traveling there on NASA's SpaceX CRS-29 mission seen above.
(Image credit: NASA/Tony Gray; Tim Terry; and Kevin O'Connell)

Lab mice who spend time in space seem to bear offspring with reduced reproductive capacity, a new study suggests. But what that might mean for human astronauts and their families is still unclear.

The research, published June 30 in the journal PNAS, looked at female mice that had spent extended periods on the International Space Station (ISS). These mice had similar levels of fertility as Earth-bound mice. However, their children and grandchildren produced smaller-than-average litters, had fewer litters overall and had lower levels of key reproductive hormones, among other measurable differences.

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Helena Kudiabor
Helena Kudiabor
Live Science Contributor

Helena Kudiabor is a New Jersey-based health and science journalist. Originally from London, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in global health and social medicine from King's College London and a Master of Science in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in outlets such as Nature, SELF, and The Transmitter.

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