What is PMOS (formerly PCOS)? What to know about the hormonal syndrome

Learn about the hormonal disorder polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), formerly called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

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A woman points to an ultrasound image on a laptop.
PMOS, formerly PCOS, is often associated with a buildup of underdeveloped eggs in the ovaries.
(Image credit: The Washington Post/Getty images)

Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), previously called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), is a common hormonal disorder in females. The condition has wide-ranging effects on the body, affecting metabolism, hair, skin and mental health, and sometimes making it hard to get pregnant, according to the Mayo Clinic.

PMOS affects over 170 million people of reproductive age worldwide, including up to 12% of U.S. women of reproductive age.