How prepared are you for a disaster?

From emergency kits to evacuation plans, Live Science asks readers how prepared they are for the unexpected.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Opinion
A close up of a disaster kit on a dark surface
A disaster kit is helpful in cases of emergencies.
(Image credit: Natalia Lebedinskaia via Getty Images)

This year's "super" El Nino means the U.S. will likely face a higher risk of stormy weather and flooding, so experts are recommending Americans stock up on food.

And flooding is just one of the natural disasters people will face — many people are at risk of wildfires, power outages or earthquakes. While some disasters are unexpected, preparation can make a significant difference in how much they impact peoples' daily lives.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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