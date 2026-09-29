Towering 'sponge' dome in Brazil is the secret source of nearby hot springs — Earth from space

A 2025 satellite photo shows the Caldas Novas dome, a 12-mile-long monolith that towers above the Brazilian state of Goiás. The structure acts as a giant sponge, soaking up water that helps fuel nearby hot springs.

Harry Baker&#039;s avatar
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A satellite photo of a giant dark dome next to a town and an artificial lake, all surrounded by patchwork fields
The Caldas Novas dome is around 12 miles (20 kilometers) long and is likely to be at least 600 million years old. It is covered by a unique biome, dubbed the Cerrado, which helps it soak up rain and provide water to nearby hot springs.
(Image credit: Landsat 9)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Caldas Novas, Goiás, Brazil [-17.788739460, -48.70589106]

What's in the photo? A giant, sponge-like dome towering above its surroundings

Which satellite took the photo? Landsat 9

When was it taken? May 19, 2025

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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