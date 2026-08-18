Giant underwater plume blasts into swirling cloud 'street' in the East China Sea — Earth from space

A recent satellite photo captured a series of clouds sculpted by von Kármán vortices from a volcano on South Korea's Jeju Island. A giant multicolor plume, ejected by China's Yangtze River, is also visible in the image.

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A satellite photo showing cloud swirls next to an island in the middle of the sea, as well as a massive plume of sediment extending into the water
A satellite photo, captured in February 2026, shows a series of cloud swirls, known as Kármán vortex street, alongside a giant underwater sediment plume in the East China Sea. Parts of China (left), South Korea (top right) and Japan (right) can be seen in the aerial image.
(Image credit: NASA/Terra/MODIS)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Jeju Island, South Korea, in the East China Sea [33.37671270, 126.46997496]

What's in the photo? A "street" of swirling clouds alongside a giant sediment plume

Which satellite took the photo? NASA's Terra satellite (using the MODIS instrument)

When was it taken? Feb. 19, 2026

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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