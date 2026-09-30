Trump can't stop America's shift to clean energy. And we can accelerate it.

The cost of clean energy just keeps falling as the price of coal ramps up. Politicians promising affordability will follow those savings no matter who is in the White House. And in the meantime, there are ways to speed up the transition.

Leah Stokes&#039;s avatar
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A close up of an oil rig with wind turbines in the background.
Over 90% of new renewable projects are now cheaper than new fossil fuels.
(Image credit: Mint Images RF via Getty Images)

Donald Trump cannot make clean energy expensive again. He can only make Americans pay extra for it. His tariffs do just that. But cost declines work like a ratchet. Every solar factory built and every panel installed pushes costs down the curve. The global price floor just keeps falling.

Which means that despite Trump's best efforts to prop up fossil fuels, America will transform its electricity system. The question is how fast. And that speed is up to us.

Leah Stokes
Leah Stokes
Anton Vonk Associate Professor of Environmental Politics at UC Santa Barbara

Leah C. Stokes is Anton Vonk Associate Professor of Environmental Politics at UC Santa Barbara. As a leading climate advocate, she has championed climate policy in the United States at all levels of government and was selected for Time Magazine’s Time100 Next list and Business Insider’s top 30 global climate leaders. A recipient of a Harvard University Radcliffe Fellowship, she is the author of the award-winning Short Circuiting Policy, which was listed as one of the top 5 climate books in 2020 by The New York Times.

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