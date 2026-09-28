'It is something we must know before we go where no man has gone before': Readers react to NASA's Roman telescope mission

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to begin scanning our universe as it journeys through space. Live Science readers shared their thoughts about what they're most excited to see from the new space telescope.

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A large space telescope in front of a deep space background.
The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is the newest telescope to enter space.
(Image credit: NASA with background from Canva)

Moving toward Lagrange point L2 around a million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to begin its study of our universe.

Launched on Aug. 30, the space telescope has already released its first images before its 300-megapixel camera is fully calibrated, capturing clusters of stars as blurry green rings. Once Roman's Wide Field Instrument is fully functional, the telescope should produce images as crisp as those from the Hubble Space Telescope but encompassing an area 100 times larger in each snap, NASA has stated. Experts hope to use these images to uncover more information about dark energy and possible habitable exoplanets.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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