Diagnostic dilemma: A joyful wedding nearly broke a woman's heart in a rare case of 'happy heart syndrome'

A 65-year-old woman arrived at the ER with textbook signs of a heart attack — but the real trigger turned out to be joy, not a blocked artery.

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Woman with two hands on chest.
In rare cases, intense joy, not just grief, can temporarily weaken the heart.
(Image credit: Jana Murr via Getty Images)

The patient: A 65-year-old woman in Qatar

The symptoms: The woman had been dealing with unexplained chest pain for several months, although earlier tests of her heart health had come back normal. She had stopped attending follow-up appointments regarding the chest pain.

Olivia Maule
Olivia Maule
Live Science Staff Writer

Olivia Maule is a science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz. A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker. 

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