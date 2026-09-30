Diagnostic dilemma: Woman's 5-year struggle with balance and walking was caused by a 'one-in-a-million' disorder

A woman developed severe stiffness in her knees, along with a range of other symptoms. Blood tests revealed her very rare disorder.

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A close up of a person wearing white pants massaging their knee.
The stiffness in a woman's knees got progressively worse, hindering her balance, causing falls and eventually making it very difficult to stand up.
(Image credit: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

The patient: A 50-year-old woman in New York

The symptoms: The woman went to the hospital because she could not bend her legs, walk or sit up. She also had chronic lower-back pain, recurring episodes of fever and chills, and unexplained weight loss of more than 30 pounds (14 kilograms).

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Mindy Weisberger
Mindy Weisberger
Live Science Contributor

Mindy Weisberger is a science journalist and author of "Rise of the Zombie Bugs: The Surprising Science of Parasitic Mind-Control" (Hopkins Press). She formerly edited for Scholastic and was a channel editor and senior writer for Live Science. She has reported on general science, covering climate change, paleontology, biology and space. Mindy studied film at Columbia University; prior to LS, she produced, wrote and directed media for the American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Her videos about dinosaurs, astrophysics, biodiversity and evolution appear in museums and science centers worldwide, earning awards such as the CINE Golden Eagle and the Communicator Award of Excellence. Her writing has also appeared in Scientific American, The Washington Post, How It Works Magazine and CNN.

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