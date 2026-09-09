Diagnostic dilemma: Fisher's colon punctured by eel that snuck in through his rectum

A man's intestines were perforated in an "exceedingly rare" medical case involving a live eel.

Mindy Weisberger&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features 4 min read
Two images side by side, the left showing an X-ray of a human torso and the right showing a large brown eel being held by metal tongs
An X-ray (left) of the patient's body shows a shadowy shape where the eel was situated. Doctors then surgically removed the eel (right).
(Image credit: Mokbul, M.I., et al. (2024) International Journal of Surgery Case Reports. doi: 10.1016/j.ijscr.2024.110401.)

The patient: A 55-year-old man in Bangladesh

The symptoms: The man went to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain that he said began five hours prior to his visit.

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Mindy Weisberger
Mindy Weisberger
Live Science Contributor

Mindy Weisberger is a science journalist and author of "Rise of the Zombie Bugs: The Surprising Science of Parasitic Mind-Control" (Hopkins Press). She formerly edited for Scholastic and was a channel editor and senior writer for Live Science. She has reported on general science, covering climate change, paleontology, biology and space. Mindy studied film at Columbia University; prior to LS, she produced, wrote and directed media for the American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Her videos about dinosaurs, astrophysics, biodiversity and evolution appear in museums and science centers worldwide, earning awards such as the CINE Golden Eagle and the Communicator Award of Excellence. Her writing has also appeared in Scientific American, The Washington Post, How It Works Magazine and CNN.

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