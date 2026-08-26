Diagnostic dilemma: A man tried to self-treat his incontinence by gluing his urethra shut

A man attempted to self-treat his incontinence via unorthodox means and ended up needing surgery.

Mindy Weisberger&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features 3 min read
A close up of a white glue bottle with a red pointed top
Superglue had to be removed from a man's urethra in an unusual medical case.
(Image credit: Olga Yastremska via Getty Images)

The patient: A 41-year old man in Iran

The symptoms: The man visited an outpatient clinic after a week of experiencing extreme discomfort during urination and pain above his pubic bone. His urine stream was weak, and he was unable to empty his bladder.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Mindy Weisberger
Mindy Weisberger
Live Science Contributor

Mindy Weisberger is a science journalist and author of "Rise of the Zombie Bugs: The Surprising Science of Parasitic Mind-Control" (Hopkins Press). She formerly edited for Scholastic and was a channel editor and senior writer for Live Science. She has reported on general science, covering climate change, paleontology, biology and space. Mindy studied film at Columbia University; prior to LS, she produced, wrote and directed media for the American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Her videos about dinosaurs, astrophysics, biodiversity and evolution appear in museums and science centers worldwide, earning awards such as the CINE Golden Eagle and the Communicator Award of Excellence. Her writing has also appeared in Scientific American, The Washington Post, How It Works Magazine and CNN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.