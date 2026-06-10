Diagnostic dilemma: Man who donated his body after death had rare 'triple penis'

Supernumerary, or extra, penises are very uncommon. Medical students uncovered a particularly rare case while dissecting a cadaver.

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A photo showing a person wearing a blue clean suit lifting a white sheet on a surgical table.
This was only the second known case of triphallia, or a "triple penis," in the medical literature.
(Image credit: Team Static via Getty Images)

The individual: A 78-year-old man in the United Kingdom

The discovery: The man donated his body after death. While dissecting the cadaver, medical students made a "serendipitous discovery" in the pelvis, according to a report of the case.