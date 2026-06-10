Diagnostic dilemma: Man who donated his body after death had rare 'triple penis'

The individual: A 78-year-old man in the United Kingdom

The discovery: The man donated his body after death. While dissecting the cadaver, medical students made a "serendipitous discovery" in the pelvis, according to a report of the case .

Inside the skin of the scrotal sac and adjacent to a primary external penis were two smaller penile structures. Only the primary penis was externally visible, but all three penises included a bulbous structure called a glans and a chamber of spongy tissue that would fill with blood to create an erection, known as the corpus cavernosum.

What happened next: Doctors measured the three penises, finding that the external penis measured about 3 inches (7.7 centimeters) long and was 0.9 inches (2.4 cm) wide. The second penis measured 1.49 inches (3.8 cm) long and was 0.51 inches (1.3 cm) wide, while the third penis was 1.45 inches (3.7 cm) long with a width of 0.47 inches (1.2 cm).

Upon closer examination, doctors saw that there was only one urethra — the tube that transports urine from the bladder — which followed a "meandering course" through the secondary penis and then into the primary penis, terminating in the external penis' urethral orifice. There were no branches in the tunnel, and no additional urethral tubes were found in the third and smallest penis.