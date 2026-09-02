Diagnostic dilemma: A woman got a lung transplant — and ended up with a peanut allergy, too

After an organ transplant, a woman developed a new food allergy.

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a woman&#039;s arm with a grid drawn on it in marker. A gloved hand using a thin instrument to place dots on the skin for an allergy test
The woman's symptoms were first triggered by a bowl of cereal in the hospital as she recovered from her lung transplant. An allergy test eventually revealed the sensitivity.
(Image credit: ronstik via Getty Images)

The patient: A 47-year-old woman in Canada

The symptoms: The woman underwent a lung transplant to treat interstitial lung disease, which involves harmful inflammation and scarring of lung tissue. While recovering in the hospital, she ate a bowl of breakfast cereal, which activated a nearly two-hour episode of flushing, itching, shortness of breath and low blood pressure.

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Lauren Schneider
Lauren Schneider
Live Science Contributor

Lauren Schneider is a health and science journalist based in New York. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience at The University of Texas at Austin and has a master's degree in science journalism from NYU. Her work has been published in The Transmitter and EOS, among other places. 

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