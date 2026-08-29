Life's Little Mysteries

Does water drain in different directions in the Northern and Southern hemispheres?

Earth's rotation can influence a draining vortex. So does that mean water in a drain spirals in opposite directions in different parts of the world?

Benjamin Plackett&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features 4 min read
A gif showing water swirling down a metal sink drain
The swirl in a draining sink may look like a miniature Coriolis effect, but it's actually driven by the basin's shape and tiny asymmetries — not the Earth's rotation.
(Image credit: simonkr via Getty Images)

There's a commonly cited idea that water in a drain swirls in opposite directions in the Northern and Southern hemispheres. But is there any truth to it? When you pull the plug from a bathtub, does the water circle one way in New York and the other way in Sydney?

Although the idea is based on a real scientific principle, you probably won't see it play out in a small drain in your house, experts told Live Science.

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Benjamin Plackett
Benjamin Plackett
Live Science Contributor

Benjamin is a freelance science journalist with 15 years of experience and is based in the United Kingdom. His writing has featured in Live Science, Scientific American, the Associated Press, Chemical & Engineering, and Nature, among others. He has a degree in biology from Imperial College London and a master's degree in science journalism from New York University along with an advanced certificate in science, health and environmental reporting.

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