Life's Little Mysteries

Has all the water on Earth been peed before?

Water, water, everywhere … has all of it been peed out at least once?

Madeline Shaw's avatar
By
published
in Features

A cow lifts its tail and pees, looking back at the camera while standing in a green pasture
Was your water once peed out by an animal?
(Image credit: Monica Murphy via Getty Images)

As water molecules move around the planet through the water cycle, they take on many forms, moving from solid to liquid to gas and back again. They can make up snowpacks melting in the spring, a river rushing to the ocean, clouds carried on sea breezes, and even pee flushed down the toilet.

But with this complex cycle of evaporation, condensation and precipitation continuing over and over, has the water coming out of your faucet been inside a dinosaur or a mammoth at some point? And does that mean all the water on Earth has been peed before?

Madeline Shaw
Madeline Shaw
Live Science Contributor

Madeline Shaw is a freelance science journalist who covers issues related to biodiversity and conservation. Her work has been published in The New York Times, SEJournal and Scienceline, and she was a finalist for the 2026 Planet Forward Storyfest Prize for environmental solutions reporting. Madeline received her B.A. in history and philosophy from the University of Virginia and is currently a master's student in NYU's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.