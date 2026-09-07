Are there nuclear weapons hidden in space? Why a 60-year ban on space nukes has been impossible to enforce

Nuclear weapons have been banned from space for nearly 60 years. A new detection method could help verify whether nations are keeping that promise.

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An illustration of Earth surrounded by space objects.
A nuclear weapon detonated in space could wreak havoc on countless satellite systems, but there hasn't been an easy way to detect one.
(Image credit: MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

When the United States and the Soviet Union signed the Outer Space Treaty in 1967, both nations agreed not to place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit around Earth. Specifically, Article IV of the treaty was designed to keep the Cold War's nuclear arms race from extending into space — a goal both superpowers shared.

The problem, then and now, is that neither side has ever had a reliable way to confirm that the other is keeping its word.

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Sharmila Kuthunur
Sharmila Kuthunur
Live Science contributor

Sharmila Kuthunur is an independent space journalist based in Bengaluru, India. Her work has also appeared in Scientific American, Science, Astronomy and Space.com, among other publications. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston. Follow her on BlueSky @skuthunur.bsky.social

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