Diagnostic dilemma: Weird spikes poking through a teen's eyelid turned out to be a wayward tooth

A 16-year-old developed swelling over his eye, and doctors later discovered that it was caused by a tooth that had grown in the wrong place.

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Published In Features 3 min read
A close up of a series of surgical tools on a teal towel with a small pair of pliers holding a tooth.
The doctors surgically removed the boy's ectopic canine tooth. (This is a stock photo; images from this specific case can be found in the report linked below.)
(Image credit: Chong Kee Siong via Getty Images)

The patient: A 16-year-old boy in India

The symptoms: The teen developed swelling on his left upper eyelid that persisted for a few months but was painless. However, he later noticed two sharp, white projections poking out from the skin above his eye.

Sophie Berdugo
Sophie Berdugo
Staff writer

Sophie is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She covers a wide range of topics, having previously reported on research spanning from bonobo communication to the first water in the universe. Her work has also appeared in outlets including New Scientist, The Observer and BBC Wildlife, and she was shortlisted for the Association of British Science Writers' 2025 "Newcomer of the Year" award for her freelance work at New Scientist. Before becoming a science journalist, she completed a doctorate in evolutionary anthropology from the University of Oxford, where she spent four years looking at why some chimps are better at using tools than others.

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