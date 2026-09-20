Life's Little Mysteries

Did the Vikings really shoot fiery arrows at funeral boats?

The idea of Vikings using fire arrows to set funeral boats ablaze is seen frequently in popular culture. But did it really happen?

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A large wooden Viking boat floats while being on fire.
People burn a re-creation of a Viking longship during a festival in 2026.
(Image credit: ANDY BUCHANAN via Getty Images)

In movies and TV shows, it's a popular motif: A dead Viking is placed on a boat, and it drifts slowly out to sea; from land, an archer shoots a fiery arrow that falls onto the boat and engulfs it in flames.

It's been seen in the 1958 movie "The Vikings," the History Channel show "Vikings" and fantasy series such as "Game of Thrones." But did the Vikings actually do this?

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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