Peculiar land bridge separates a pair of colorful lakes in Patagonia — Earth from space

A 2020 astronaut photo shows the unusual point where two contrastingly colored Patagonian lakes meet. The duo was originally a single body of water but was split by a narrow land bridge.

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An astronaut photo showing two lakes separated by a narrow strip of land
From above, Lake Pueyrredón (left) and Lakes Posadas (right) look drastically different. However, they were once part of the same body water before a narrow land bridge tore them apart.
(Image credit: NASA/ISS program)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Lake Pueyrredón and Lake Posadas, Argentina [-47.41961002, -71.87622200]

What's in the photo? The point where two different-colored lakes meet

Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station

When was it taken? Sept. 15, 2020

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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