Ancestral commemorative head: A 500-year-old brass bust depicting an African king

A striking depiction of an African king wearing coral necklaces and braids is one of the thousands of Benin Bronzes that the British looted from Nigeria in 1897.

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Published In Features 3 min read

This brass head depicts an "oba," or ruler of the Kingdom of Benin.

(Image credit: Cleveland Museum of Art (Public Domain))
Quick facts

Name: Ancestral commemorative head

What it is: A copper-alloy sculpture of an African ruler's head

Where it is from: Edo, Nigeria

When it was made: Mid-1500s

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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