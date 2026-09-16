Diagnostic dilemma: A man's sudden fainting episodes landed him in the hospital — and a hair dye was to blame

A man's fainting spells and collapsing blood pressure sent doctors searching for signs of a stroke or heart attack before they found a far more ordinary culprit.

Anirban Mukhopadhyay&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features 4 min read
A close up of a paintbrush inside a bowl with brown hair dye in it.
Days after applying an artificial hair dye, a man suddenly experienced two fainting episodes and his blood pressure dropped very low.
(Image credit: Olga Mikheeva via Getty Images)

The patient: A 61-year-old man in India

The symptoms: The man went to an emergency department after fainting. He had felt nauseous just before the episode, which lasted about three minutes and was followed by a second fainting episode lasting about two minutes. He also had swelling around one eye.

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Anirban Mukhopadhyay
Anirban Mukhopadhyay
Live Science Contributor

Anirban Mukhopadhyay is an independent science journalist. He holds a PhD in genetics and a master’s in computational biology and drug design. He regularly writes for The Hindu and has contributed to The Wire Science, where he conveys complex biomedical research to the public in accessible language. Beyond science writing, he enjoys creating and reading fiction that blends myth, memory, and melancholy into surreal tales exploring grief, identity, and the quiet magic of self-discovery. In his free time, he loves long walks with his dog and motorcycling across The Himalayas.

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