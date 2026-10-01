Science Spotlight

Adversity shaped our evolution as a species. People raised in it may have underrecognized strengths because of it.

Psychologists have long studied the deficits associated with being raised in adversity. They're now discovering the hidden strengths that can emerge in those settings.

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A cartoon of a woman with long straight hair holding an umbrella jumping over buildings.
Adversity shaped our species. We may have certain strengths because of it.
(Image credit: Kate Hazell for Live Science)
Sophie Berdugo
Sophie Berdugo
Contributor

Sophie is a former staff writer. Her work has also appeared in outlets including New Scientist, The Observer and BBC Wildlife. While working at Live Science, she won the Association of British Science Writers' 2026 "Newcomer of the Year" award. Before becoming a science journalist, she completed a doctorate in evolutionary anthropology from the University of Oxford, where she spent four years looking at why some chimps are better at using tools than others.

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