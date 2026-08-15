'A fine line between reducing stigma and trivialising conditions': Social media, self-diagnosis and the glamorization of ADHD

In this excerpt from "Bad Influence: How the Internet Hijacked Our Health," author Dr. Deborah Cohen explores the portrayal of ADHD on social media platforms like TikTok, showing the fine line between raising awareness and hijacking a health condition for engagement.

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A close up of a phone laying on a laptop keyboard with the white &quot;TikTok&quot; logo on it
TikTok has become a major space for discussions around ADHD.
(Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Over the last few decades, the number of people going online for their healthcare needs has skyrocketed. Google receives hundreds of millions of health related search queries daily. Half of U.S. adults under 50 now get health and wellness information from podcasts or social media influencers.

In her book "Bad Influence: How the Internet Hijacked Our Health" (Oneworld Publications, 2026), author and journalist Dr. Deborah Cohen explores the impact social media, influencers, trends and tech are having on our health. She investigates how algorithms are pushing content that heightens concerns and potentially drives people away from traditional healthcare systems.

Deborah Cohen
Deborah Cohen
Journalist and editor

Dr Deborah Cohen is an award-winning broadcaster, journalist and editor, who has worked across mainstream and academic print, digital, TV and radio. Previously Science Editor for ITV News and Health Correspondent for BBC Newsnight, leading their COVID-19 coverage, she established the investigations unit at the BMJ, one of the world-leading medical and health policy journals.

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