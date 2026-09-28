Live Science crossword puzzle #62: Ancient capital of the Aztec Empire — 2 down

If you enjoyed this, see how quickly you can complete our most recent science crossword puzzle , updated every Monday.

Note: Our crosswords are currently best experienced on desktop.

Previous science crosswords

Want to try your luck with our previous crossword puzzles? The most recent ones can be found below, but you can access the full list here.

— #61: Largest living land animals — 4 across

— #60: British monarch who ruled for 70 years — 3 down

— #59: The current geological era — 6 across

— #58: Dinosaur with 3 horns — 10 across

— #57: The first Roman emperor — 4 down

More quizzes and games

In Chain Word you have six chances to guess our five letter word of the day. Can you figure it out and top the leaderboard? Chain Word Get a new challenge every day with our free online sudoku puzzle. Daily sudoku Try a science quiz and see how well you score against other Live Science readers. More quizzes