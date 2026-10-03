1 in 8 cancer cases are caused by infections, underscoring the importance of vaccines, experts say

Four pathogens account for most infection-related cancers, a new study highlights, but the tools to prevent them range from well-established vaccines to treatments still under development.

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A series of orange spheres on a bumpy surface.
HPV (pictured) is responsible for a large proportion of infection-related cancers worldwide.
(Image credit: KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

About 1 in 8 cancer cases are caused by infections with viruses, bacteria or parasites, a new study finds, suggesting that one of the most effective ways to reduce cancer rates might be to prevent common infections.

In a new analysis published Sept. 28 in the journal The Lancet Oncology, researchers mapped the global impact of 12 cancer-causing pathogens. They estimate that infections drove about 2.3 million new cancer cases in 2024, or about 12% of all cancer cases diagnosed that year.

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Anirban Mukhopadhyay
Anirban Mukhopadhyay
Live Science Contributor

Anirban Mukhopadhyay is an independent science journalist. He holds a PhD in genetics and a master’s in computational biology and drug design. He regularly writes for The Hindu and has contributed to The Wire Science, where he conveys complex biomedical research to the public in accessible language. Beyond science writing, he enjoys creating and reading fiction that blends myth, memory, and melancholy into surreal tales exploring grief, identity, and the quiet magic of self-discovery. In his free time, he loves long walks with his dog and motorcycling across The Himalayas.

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