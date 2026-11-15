Which animal would you most want to talk to, if you could?

Recently, researchers used AI to "decode" segments of birdsong. In the wake of this, Live Science asks its readers which animal they'd want to communicate with.

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A man with dark hair talks to a small brown and white dog
Would you want to talk to a dog if you could?
(Image credit: Creative Images Lab via Getty Images)
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The idea of talking to animals like Dr. Dolittle might sound far-fetched, but researchers are making progress toward understanding how other species communicate. In a recent Live Science interview, University of California, Berkeley ethologist Julie Elie explained how she used artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioral experiments to decode the calls of zebra finches (Taeniopygia guttata). For instance, Elie was able to determine which calls the birds used to communicate over short distances versus longer distances.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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