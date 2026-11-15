Which animal would you most want to talk to, if you could?

The idea of talking to animals like Dr. Dolittle might sound far-fetched, but researchers are making progress toward understanding how other species communicate. In a recent Live Science interview , University of California, Berkeley ethologist Julie Elie explained how she used artificial intelligence (AI) and behavioral experiments to decode the calls of zebra finches (Taeniopygia guttata). For instance, Elie was able to determine which calls the birds used to communicate over short distances versus longer distances.

Birds aren't the only animals scientists are hoping to understand. Researchers with Project CETI are using AI to decipher the clicks and calls of sperm whales , while a separate team (with the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, or SETI) conducted what they described as the first "conversation" between humans and a humpback whale . The whale, named Twain, responded to recorded calls played by researchers over a 20 minute period, a "conversation" scientists believe could help us figure out how to communicate with extraterrestrial life someday .