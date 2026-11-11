The Grand Canyon is missing over a billion years of rocks. Now scientists know why.

The mission 1.2 billion years of geological history at the Grand Canyon finally has an explanation.

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An aerial view of the Grand Canyon
The Great Unconformity, a 1.2-billion-year period missing from the geological record, is not only present in the Grand Canyon, but in other areas around the world as well.
(Image credit: Thomas Roche via Getty Images)
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Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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