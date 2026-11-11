More people could count as obese under newly proposed definition — here's what you need to know

A new study supports a more nuanced approach to obesity diagnosis. Here's what to know.

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A person measures another person&#039;s waist with a yellow measuring tape
Waist circumference is one new measure included in the proposed criteria for diagnosing obesity.
(Image credit: isayildiz via Getty Images)
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Obesity is linked to a range of health problems ‪—‬ including heart disease, diabetes and early death ‪—‬ but it can be hard to know who is most at risk for these outcomes. Doctors and researchers often use body mass index (BMI) as a convenient tool to assess patients, but this metric does not account for individual differences in body composition, scientists have long argued.

"BMI misses a lot of information," Dr. Francesco Rubino, a professor of bariatric and metabolic surgery at King's College London, told Live Science.

Lauren Schneider
Lauren Schneider
Live Science Contributor

Lauren Schneider is a health and science journalist based in New York. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience at The University of Texas at Austin and has a master's degree in science journalism from NYU. Her work has been published in The Transmitter and EOS, among other places. 

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