'The right diagnosis is unbelievably powerful': It can take years to diagnose rare diseases, and scientists are trying to fix that

Tens of millions of Americans live with rare or undiagnosed diseases. These scientists are working to deliver them better diagnostics and treatments.

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An illustration of people wearing lab coats stand in front of a board with a DNA double helix on it
Millions of people in the U.S. live with undiagnosed diseases. Genetic testing could help diagnose some of them.
(Image credit: Malte Mueller via Getty Images)
Hanan Hammad
Hanan Hammad
Live Science Contributor

Hanan Hammad is a writer and strategist exploring how communication and innovation shape public understanding, particularly around health misinformation. She has worked across public, corporate and research sectors, contributing to organizations including Deloitte and the Canadian Human Rights Commission. She is currently a fellow in Journalism & Health Impact at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

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