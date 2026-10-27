Hepatitis B could surge, infecting millions more in childhood, under proposed CDC guidance

A proposed shift in recommendations for hepatitis B vaccination in the U.S. could leave millions of young adults unprotected, a new modeling study suggests.

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Historically, the CDC has recommended that all newborns get the first shot in the hepatitis B vaccine series shortly after birth.
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A proposed change to decades-old guidance on hepatitis B vaccination would lead to a dramatic increase in chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections among young people, a new modeling study predicts.

Previously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that all newborns be vaccinated against HBV within hours of birth ‪—‬ a strategy known as "universal birth-dose vaccination." But in December 2025, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) advised ending this recommendation, and the CDC accepted that advice.

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Clarissa Brincat
Clarissa Brincat
Live Science Contributor

Clarissa Brincat is a freelance writer specializing in health and medical research. After completing an MSc in chemistry, she realized she would rather write about science than do it. She learned how to edit scientific papers in a stint as a chemistry copyeditor, before moving on to a medical writer role at a healthcare company. Writing for doctors and experts has its rewards, but Clarissa wanted to communicate with a wider audience, which naturally led her to freelance health and science writing. Her work has also appeared in Medscape, HealthCentral and Medical News Today.

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