10 minutes is all it takes for AI assistance to erode your motivation, study shows

In a set of problem-solving experiments, researchers found that people who used AI to get answers were more likely to give up and fail when that help was removed, compared with people who did not use AI.

Sascha Pare&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 5 min read
A smartphone screen with the AI chatbot Claude prompting the user to start a conversation.
Relying on AI to solve simple, daily problems could harm long-term learning and critical thinking abilities.
(Image credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
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People who rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to solve simple problems do worse at, and are more likely to give up on, similar tasks when that assistance is removed, compared with people who do not use AI for quick answers, new research finds.

The study, which was presented at the 2026 Conference on Language Modeling in San Francisco earlier this month, investigated the impacts of shifting mental work onto an AI chatbot across arithmetic and reading comprehension tasks. A growing body of research suggests this process of "cognitive offloading" harms long-term learning and critical thinking abilities.

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Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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