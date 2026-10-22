'We're never going to come home': Artemis II commander recalls the most terrifying moment of his 10-day trip around the moon

Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman felt genuine fear when he saw the Orion spacecraft had gone farther from Earth than anticipated, the astronaut told an audience at the Starmus VIII festival this week.

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A view of the moon with the Earth in the background
Earth became a faint crescent as the Artemis II astronauts were pulled around the far side of the moon. During this moment, mission commander Reid Wiseman experienced what he calls his moment of "real fear."
(Image credit: NASA)
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TENERIFE, Spain — The commander of NASA's Artemis II mission briefly feared that he and his crew would never return home from their trip around the moon after overshooting their turn-back point.

Commander Reid Wiseman and his three crewmates were supposed to reach 219,667 nautical miles (252,788 standard miles, or 406,823 kilometers) — farther than any humans have ever traveled from their home planet — before turning back toward Earth on the sixth day of their 10-day mission to the moon.

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Dan Green
Dan Green
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Dan Green is the editor of The Week Junior Science+Nature.

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