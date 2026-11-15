Voyager 1 forever changed our view of Jupiter — Space photo of the week

As NASA's Voyager 1 probe reaches one light-day from Earth, we look back at its legendary photos of Jupiter that changed our view of the solar system.

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A closeup photo of Jupiter&#039;s great red spot taken by Voyager 1
Voyager 1's 1979 closeup photo of Jupiter's roiling atmosphere shows the best view of the 'Great Red Spot' taken at the time.
(Image credit: NASA/JPL)
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Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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