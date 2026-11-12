Science Spotlight

When a battery dies, you replace it — how jumpstarting cells with fresh mitochondria could revolutionize medicine

Mitochondria can become compromised in a number of medical conditions. What if they could be replaced like batteries?

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A cartoon of a pink mitochondria with various organs and batteries and dials connected to it by lines.
Mitochondrial transplantation is based on a simple premise: When a battery dies, you replace it.
(Image credit: Christian Gralingen for Live Science)
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A newborn baby's heart is roughly the size of a walnut — which makes open-heart surgery challenging.

Each year, about 10,000 babies in the United States are born with critical heart defects that may require surgery to fix, often fairly soon after birth. In these infants, the two major arteries of the heart could have swapped positions or the left side of the heart may be far too small to pump properly.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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