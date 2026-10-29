Science Spotlight

Neanderthal DNA still survives in our human family tree. What were our ancient relatives' relationships like?

Developing research suggests that ancient interbreeding wasn't random — it was socially patterned, directional and far more complicated than the headlines suggest.

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Neanderthals and Homo sapiens interbred across thousands of years. How did those interactions occur and what did hybrid families look like?
(Image credit: Jonty Clark for Live Science)
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Deep in a limestone cave on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, two very different sets of humans left behind nearly identical traces of their lives — similar stone tools, the remains of the same prey animals, the same types of seashells pierced and strung into ornaments. They may have been separated by thousands of years and may not have directly interacted. Yet the overlap between them was striking enough that researchers studying the site had to look twice.

The site, Üçağızlı II, offers one of the clearest examples of a conundrum that scientists have long wrestled with: Neanderthals and modern humans (Homo sapiens) didn't just collide and go their separate ways. They inhabited the same areas, and, as dozens of genetic studies have confirmed, had sex, across tens of thousands of years and on multiple continents. The DNA of nearly every person alive outside Africa today carries the proof: Roughly 2% of the non-African genome is Neanderthal.

Olivia Maule
Olivia Maule
Live Science Contributor

Olivia Maule is a former Live Science intern and science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz. A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker. 

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