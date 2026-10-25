Cosmic 'seagull' locks eyes with the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in long-awaited test image — Space photo of the week

Stare into the transfixing eye of the "Seagull Nebula" in this newly-released test image from the visionary Vera C. Rubin Observatory.

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The blue eye of the Seagull Nebula shines in this Vera C. Rubin Observatory test image
The "Seagull Nebula" IC 2177 stares down Earth in this early test image from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. The observatory has since switched to a camera with a 20-times-greater field of view.
(Image credit: NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory /NOIRLab /SLAC /AURA)
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quick facts

What it is: The head of the sassy Seagull Nebula (IC 2177)
Where it is: Between the constellations Monoceros and Canis Major, about 3,700 light-years away
When it was shared: Oct. 22, 2026

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Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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