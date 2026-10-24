Life's Little Mysteries

Why were the Nazca Lines built?

The Nazca Lines are sprawling geoglyphs that were constructed on Peru's ground and hillsides around 2,000 years ago. But why were they built?

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A spider is drawn into the landscape
Nazca Lines, including one shaped like a spider.
(Image credit: ERNESTO BENAVIDES via Getty Images)
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The Nazca Lines are the most famous geoglyphs in the world. Dating back around 2,000 years and reaching a combined length of more than 800 miles (1,300 kilometers), they depict a variety of motifs, including humans, animals, geometric shapes, plants and flowers. These designs were constructed on the arid hills and valleys of coastal Peru by the Nazca people between 200 B.C. and A.D. 500, long before writing was used in the region.

It's not clear exactly how many Nazca Lines there are, but they number in the thousands, with new geoglyphs continuing to be discovered with the help of AI.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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