Buried for 2,600 years beneath Nile mud, a massive ancient Egyptian complex was just found — from space

Satellite radar and underground electrical scans have revealed a 2,600-year-old structure at Buto, one of ancient Egypt's most sacred cities. The real surprise wasn't the walls — but what was underneath them.

Wafaa Tantawy&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A figure showing a heat map of an archaeological site.
A map showing the elevation of Tell Buto and its three main mounds — the Northern Mound (Kom A), the Temple Area (Kom B) and the Southern Mound (Kom C), where researchers focused their geophysical survey and excavations.
(Image credit: Abouarab et al.,Acta Geophysica (2026); CC BY 4.0)
0

Egyptian researchers have found a hidden 2,600-year-old structure the size of a football field after using satellites to peer below the ground. But what they found beneath the structure may be just as remarkable as the building itself.

The site they examined is known as Buto (modern-day Tell el-Fara'in), a sprawling mound of layered history in the northwestern Nile Delta. To the ancient Egyptians, it was the sacred home of Wadjet, the cobra goddess of Lower Egypt, and one of the most religiously important cities in the pharaonic landscape.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Wafaa Tantawy
Wafaa Tantawy
Live Science Contributor

Wafaa Tantawy is an Egyptian archaeologist and heritage conservation specialist who graduated from Cairo University. She specializes in archaeological conservation and ancient Egyptian material culture, and brings firsthand field experience from Egyptian archaeological sites. Her work has been published on Ancient Origins and Medium, where she focuses on making Egypt's rich archaeological record accessible to global audiences.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.