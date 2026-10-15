2 giant Ramesses II statues, one wearing a double crown, discovered by man in Egypt

The remains of two Ramesses II statues — one of which would have originally stood around 28 feet tall — were found by a villager in Egypt.

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The head of a statue lying horizontally on the ground. It shows a man wearing a pointy hat.
The head of one of the two Ramesses II statues that were found by a villager at Behbeit El Hagar in Egypt.
(Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

While working on his land in a village in northern Egypt, a man made an astonishing discovery: the remains of two massive statues of Ramesses II.

The man, Khaled el-Shahat, immediately notified the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which sent a team to the village of Behbeit El Hagar to excavate and study the statues, the ministry said in a translated statement.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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